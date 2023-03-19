Barasat (WB), Mar 19 (PTI) Gold biscuits worth Rs 2.78 crore were seized from a truck transporting fish at the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the BSF said on Sunday.

The truck was coming to India from Satkhira in Bangladesh on Saturday night when it was intercepted at the Petrapole checkpoint, it said.

The gold biscuits, weighing around 4.6 kg, were found hidden under crates of raw fish, it added.

The driver of the truck was held, and the gold biscuits and the truck were seized, the BSF said.

