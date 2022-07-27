New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose Rs 115 to Rs 51,166 per 10 grams, amid a rise in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 51,051 per 10 grams.

Silver also climbed Rs 482 to Rs 55,485 per kg from Rs 55,003 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,723 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 18.72 per ounce.

"Gold prices have kept firm trading range ahead of US FOMC meet supported by weaker dollar," Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.

