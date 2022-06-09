Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 9 (ANI): Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president KS Radhakrishnan on Thursday said that the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must reveal the sources of the wealth accumulated by the members of his family and himself.

This came after Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, on Tuesday revealed that she has declared in court about the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Radhakrishnan said, "A group of people encroached on her (Swapna Suresh's) residence and forcefully abducted her friend and co-accused Sarith from her flat. Immediately she convened a press conference and she shouted against the government and the Chief Minister that she has nothing to do with. And she has made a political statement first of its kind that CM plays dirty politics. This is the most serious allegation that a CM can face and that too from an accused who is on bail and was kept in 16 months imprisonment."

"The next day after she revealed that Kamala (CM's wife), Veena (CM's daughter), Nalini Netto and KT Jaleel are equally involved in the Gold Smuggling Case. That means it is the first time in the history of India that a CM and his office, and his members of his family have been accused of being the party to the gold smuggling incident," he added.

Reacting to Pinarayi Vijayan claiming that Swapna's move was 'politically motivated', Radhakrishnan said, "Ofcourse the CM said that is a politically motivated statement. At the maximum, she was a power broker. She was acting between the government of Kerala headed by Pinarayi Vijayan and the UAE Consulate. They sought help from her and she sought help from them. It was a mutually benefitted show. That is the maximum involvement of Swapna Suresh in political activity."

"The CM has to explain each detail of the allegations she has made against him which he is not doing. That's a very serious case," he added.

"Being an honourable person, he must reveal the sources of accumulation of wealth by the members of his family and himself. He is born and brought up in a very very poor family and his wife also doesn't come from a wealthy family. What is the present financial status of CM, his son, his daughter and his wife? How does a CM or a person who has been working for the upliftment accumulate that much money? What is the source?", questioned the state BJP vice president.

Further questioning the source of Vijayan's income, Radhakrishnan said, "Being honest, honourable and dignified, who holds a position of CM, he must reveal the sources of his income. If there is a disproportionate source of income, then he has to explain how he could get it. His daughter is running an IT firm in Bengaluru having an investment of a very good sum of money. I don't know the sources of income. His son has also got some business in gulf countries. I don't know whether it is true or false. But the allegations are there." (ANI)

