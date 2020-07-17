Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): A special NIA court in Kochi on Friday sent Sarith PS, who is the prime accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, to seven-day custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Sarith was today produced before the special NIA court by the agency.

Sarith, an accused in the case who had previously worked as a public relations officer (PRO) in UAE Consulate-General's office in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested on July 6 and remanded to 14 days.

The NIA, which was directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to probe the matter, has also charged two other main accused -- Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair -- with offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

On July 5, 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore concealed in diplomatic consignment was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by the Customs Department. (ANI)

