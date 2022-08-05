Kozhikode, Aug 5 (PTI) The family of a Kerala youth, who was cremated recently after he was thought to have died by drowning, on Friday was in a shock after police announced that a DNA test report has revealed that the body was that of another person who was abducted by a gang of gold smugglers.

Police said the DNA test has revealed that the body, which was cremated as Meppayur native Deepak, was actually that of Panthirikkara native Irshad.

Irshad (26), who arrived in Kerala from Dubai on May 13, was abducted three weeks ago by an unidentified gang in the name of a suspected gold smuggling deal.

Police had on July 17 recovered a decayed body from Kadaloor river near here but assumed it as the body of another missing person, Deepak, as appearance matched and the relatives confirmed it. The family, assuming it was Deepak, cremated the body.

However, a DNA sample was tested after obtaining permission from a local court revealing that the body was of Irshad.

"DNA report says the samples match Irshad's father and mother. The issue is pertaining to gold smuggling and four have been arrested. We are probing the issue suspecting murder. We do not have the details and suspect more people in the matter," a senior police official told the media.

Police said the body was identified as Deepak by his close family members and his friends.

Police said as per the complaint filed by the family of Irshad, he left for Wayanad for a work-related matter on July 15 and since then they had no contact.

However, a gang later contacted the family seeking missing gold which he allegedly smuggled from abroad.

"Locals have witnessed a man jumping from a bridge across Kadaloor river and a few persons chasing him. The arrested persons have also confirmed that Irshad escaped from their custody and jumped into the river," police said.

However, till today it was assumed that Irshad was missing or was either under custody of his abductors.

Meanwhile, Deepak's mother Sreelatha today complained to the district police chief seeking to find her missing son.

"Please find my son as early as possible. I have already filed my complaint to the senior police officials. she said, sobbing. Sreelath said earlier also, Deepak went missing in a similar manner but came home after a few days.

"So this time, there was a delay in filing the complaint as we thought he might come back," she said.

She said she did not see the body when it was brought for cremation as everyone said it was not in a condition to see due to decay.

Police is currently probing two cases, one of gold smuggling matter related to Irshad and his murder and another one of the missing case of Deepak.

