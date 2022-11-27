Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized 1,195 grams of gold worth Rs 48.5 lakh at the Kochi airport, said the Customs department on Sunday.

On the basis of profiling done by the AIU, the officers intercepted a passenger who was coming from Dubai to Kochi Airport on flight Ix 434.

During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 1010 grams concealed inside his body, and three crude gold chains totally weighing 182 grams concealed in his socks were recovered and seized.

The accused has been identified as Ali, a native of Kozhikode district.

Further investigations are underway in the case. (ANI)

