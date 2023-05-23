Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 23 (ANI): Gold weighing over 1,800 grams, worth over Rs 1 crore, was seized at Hyderabad Airport from three passengers, officials said on Tuesday.

The seizure was made by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) from three male passengers.

Also Read | Death Threat to Joe Biden: Indian-Origin Teen Charged With Threating To Kill US President, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The passengers were coming from Saudi Arabia and landed this morning.

"Based on passenger profiling, the Customs Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs has intercepted three male passengers who arrived from Riyadh by Flight No XY-325 which landed at 0725 Hrs on May 23," an official statement said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Husband, In-Laws Push Woman, Her 4-Year-Old Child From First Floor; FIR Lodged.

The officials said that on searching the passengers gold was recovered from the passengers which was concealed in their shoes in a paste form.

"Gold of total net weight 1818.98 gms valued at Rs 1,13,13,558 which was recovered from all three passengers were seized by Customs. All three passengers belong to Uttar Pradesh," the officials said.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

Earlier on May 16 in a similar incident, a passenger who arrived from Jeddah was arrested at Hyderabad Airport on Tuesday for carrying 403 grams of gold valued at more than Rs 21 lakh, Hyderabad Customs said.

"Based on specific information received, a male passenger who arrived from Jeddah by Indigo flight 6E-068 at 8:30 AM on May 16 was intercepted by Customs Air Intelligence officers of Hyderabad Customs, RGIA," a customs official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)