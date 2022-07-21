Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Gold worth Rs 18.17 lakhs was seized by customs officials on Wednesday at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi.

Weighing 349.500 grams, it was retrieved from three trolley bags of a passenger.

The gold was kept in form of eight nickel-coated rods, concealed in the corners of trolley bags.

Further investigation of the matter is ongoing, said the customs officials. (ANI)

