Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI): Customs sleuths at the airport here recovered gold worth nearly Rs 24 lakh from two passengers on their arrival from Dubai, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on specific inputs, the sleuths recovered gold bundles concealed in the rectum of two passengers who arrived separately from Dubai on Saturday night, an official release from the department said.

A total 457 grams of gold worth Rs 23.96 lakh was recovered and an investigation was on, the release said.PTI

