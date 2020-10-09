Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9 (ANI): Mangalore International Airport officials on Friday seized nearly 500 grams of gold valued at Rs 25.45 lakhs from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The passenger was arrested in connection with the seizure and was later produced before court.

Officials informed that the gold was concealed inside the heating element of an electric rice cooker.

In a similar incident yesterday, the Air Intelligence Unit (AUI) at Kannur Airport in Kerala seized gold worth Rs 31.21 lakhs from a passenger from Dubai. (ANI)

