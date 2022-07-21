Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) Customs officials have seized 151 grams of gold worth Rs 7.82 lakh from a passenger at Jaipur International Airport, an official said on Thursday.

The passenger came in an Air India flight from Dubai on Wednesday night. On examination of his hand baggage, a gold "kada" (bangle) and a gold ring were found concealed in clothes, the official said.

"The smuggled gold of 99.50 purity weighing 151 grams and valued at Rs 7.82 lakh has been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," the official said.

