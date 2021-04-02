Aizawl, Apr 2 (PTI) Special services were conducted in churches by following COVID-19 safety guidelines to mark Good Friday in Christian-majority Mizoram. Indoor gatherings in the churches were capped at 50 per cent capacity, and it was mandatory for believers to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Last year with the nation-wide lockdown in place to check the spread of coronavirus, the sacred rites were observed behind closed doors.

All government offices, educational institutions and commercial banks were closed with the government declaring a public holiday on Friday to mark the occasion.

Special services were held in churches of different Christian denominations, while members of the Roman Catholic Church held a mass and took out processions.

Holy Communion was served to the faithful, adhering to the Commandments of Jesus, who had instructed his disciple to do it a night before his crucifixion.

However, congregational service known as 'Zaikhawm', which forms an integral part of Good Friday, could not be held due to COVID-19 protocols.

In some rural villages, community feasts were organised to mark the occasion.

