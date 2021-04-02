New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) In his message on Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the day reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Christ.

"Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. A perfect embodiment of compassion, He was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick," Modi tweeted.

Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday.

