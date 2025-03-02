Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched CM Dashboard to monitor the progress and performance of 66 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of eight departments developed by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance on Saturday.

CM Sukhu said that under this initiative, eight KPIs of both the Rural Development and Public Works Departments, six KPIs of Jal Shakti Vibhag, seven KPIs of Revenue, four KPIs of Women and Child Development, 10 KPIs of Education, five KPIs of Tribal Development and 18 KPIs of Health Departments have been covered.

He said that this step will go a long way in accelerating the pace of development and providing accurate information on the beneficiaries of different departments on one platform.

The Chief Minister asked the departments to report accurate data to make precise decisions to ensure the welfare of the people. He said that he would personally monitor the progress of various welfare schemes through this dashboard regularly.

CM Sukhu said that this move of the government will enhance transparency and accountability in governance besides streamlining data collection and analysis. He said that this will also reduce the administrative burden on officials.

He mentioned that this CM Dashboard had data of above 11 lakh beneficiaries of these departments.

He said that all the government departments would be brought under the ambit of CM Dashboard and the number of KPIs would also be enhanced. He said that once this process is complete, boards and corporations would also be incorporated on this platform.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is bringing reforms to ensure the welfare of the beneficiaries, and modern technology can prove to be a key instrument in addressing the future challenges.

He said that the government was focusing on good governance and the departments must make earnest efforts to provide quality services to the people of the state nearer to their homes.

He also launched the District Good Governance Index on the occasion.

Earlier, he also inaugurated the beautification work of Armsdale Building phase III.

MLAs Sanjay Awasthy, Suresh Kumar, and Ranjeet Singh Rana; Principal Media Advisor to Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan; Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena; Additional Chief Secretaries K.K. Pant and Onkar Chand Sharma; and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

