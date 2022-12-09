Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI): Stressing the importance of good mental health, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said that it was a key to a healthy society.

Speaking at the Brain Health Initiative program that took place in Bengaluru's NIMHANS, the minister said, "Fluctuation in the mental health of a person creates problems not only to his physical health, to the society at large."

He also highlighted the increasing number of neurological and mental health issues cases over the past ten years.

"A person can be considered completely healthy only if their mental health is also good. The number of people suffering from neurological and mental health issues is increasing over the past ten years," K Sudhakar said.

"Brain-related illnesses are also increasing due to non-communicable diseases. Over the past 10 years, the number of people suffering from mental health difficulties, neurological illnesses and stroke are increasing. According to statistics, about 7-8 per cent of deaths are due to mental health and brain-related issues which is the second leading cause of death," he further added.

The Government of India is conducting a national campaign on mental illness through the T-MANAS Tele-counseling platform. The T-Manas platform launched by the central government was based on the E-Manas platform launched by Karnataka earlier. The state government is already doing a pilot project in Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Bengaluru Rural districts with the help of NIMHANS through the hub and spoke model.

Minister Sudhakar said that a plan has been made to make this service available in all parts of the state in the coming days.

"PHC doctors are given three months of training in counselling and treatment of mental patients. Under the Brain Health Initiative, in the coming days, ANM, CHOs and ASHA workers will also be trained in this regard and informed about how to counsel and treat those in distress," the Karnataka minister said. (ANI)

