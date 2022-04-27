New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): United States (US) based aviation regulator Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) found positive views after completing the safety audit of its India watchdog Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and didn't find any adverse during the safety audits.

"FAA noted that it was working in progress and was likely to be completed in days ahead. Overall all positive and no negative words or views were expressed in their assessment," a source in DGCA told ANI.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50A Prime To Go on Sale Tomorrow in India at 12 pm IST; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Earlier the FAA downgraded India's safety rating to Category II, but now the FAA sees it as one of the best performers in its safety auditing by India's overall aviation watchdog.

"This was the best, India has ever performed in an FAA Audit till date," top sources in DGCA said.

Also Read | Delhi: Sex Racket, Being Operated Under Garb of Spa, Busted; 7 Held, Including 5 Women.

Further, the sources said, "The FAA Audit went off extremely well. In a record of sorts, India did not get any adverse observations. On the contrary, in a number of cases- about 90 per cent of them got appreciation. FAA noted the regulatory and manual reforms carried out by DGCA and endorsed them. In a few cases, they noted that it was a work in progress and was likely to be completed in days ahead."

The successful completion of the FAA audit will mean that Indian carriers will not face any problems in resuming flights to the USA.

It also ensures that other aviation regulators do not take any concerns over India's regulatory status, thus, making it easier for Indian carriers to expand globally.

India's Air India and Vistara are two airlines operating long haul flights to several destinations in the United States. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)