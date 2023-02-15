Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne goons allegedly assaulted a property dealer and looted Rs 3.50 lakh from his car in the Khedli area of Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said Wednesday.

Dinesh Chandra Yadav was standing near his car and talking on the phone on Tuesday night when the two unidentified goons allegedly assaulted him and fled with Rs 3.50 lakh in cash. They also allegedly fired at Yadav, Circle Officer (Kathumar) Ashok Chauhan said.

Also Read | Delhi: Web Designer Arrested for Stealing Co-Passenger's Hangbag While Deboarding Flight at IGI Airport.

The police have registered a case against the two unidentified goons and a search is underway to nab them, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)