Gorakhpur, November 13: The Gorakhnath temple was lit up in memory of the fallen bravehearts on Monday, the following day of Diwali. The first lamp in the Bheem Sarovar area of the temple was lit by the Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath.

The Chief Minister later paid an emotional tribute to the fallen soldiers by putting flowers on their pictures on the Muktakashi stage. The Gorakhnath Temple complex hosted the 'Ek Diya Shaheedon Ke Naam' program late Monday evening. The atmosphere was radiant with the glow of 11,000 earthen lamps as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ceremoniously inaugurated the event. Diwali 2023: Popular Stories and Legends Related to the Auspicious Hindu Festival of Deepavali.

He lit lamps near Bheem Sarovar and respectfully placed flowers on the portraits of bravehearts adorning the Muktakashi platform. This program was organized by the Bhojpuri Association of India (BHAI). The entire temple complx was illuminated with earthen lamps during the program, captivating onlookers.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lit Earthen Lamps

On the Muktakashi stage within the temple complex, a cultural program was held featuring performances of patriotic songs and dances. These presentations, centred on cultural nationalism, evoked enthusiastic response from the audience, in the presence of the Chief Minister.

CM Yogi was visibly moved by the performances. He encouraged the artists.

Special recognition was given to presentations such as Faruwahi and Biraha, with the Chief Minister appreciating them wholeheartedly. Noteworthy moments included the program Coordinator and President of the Bhojpuri Association of India (BHAI), folk singer Rakesh Srivastava, and Dr Roop Kumar Banerjee presenting a terracotta clay sculpture statue to the Chief Minister. Happy Diwali 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Shubh Deepavali With WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, SMS and Instagram Captions.

Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, Head Priest of Gorakhnath Temple Yogi Kamal Nath, BJP State Vice President and MLC Dr Dharmendra Singh, MLA Vipin Singh, Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das from Kashi, Mahant Ravindra Das of Kalibari etc. were prominently present in the programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)