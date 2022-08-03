Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Gorakhpur was once infamous for mosquitoes and mafia but is now known for development.

He also said investors earlier refused to accept loans from Uttar Pradesh businessmen from Uttar Pradesh and it was difficult for youths to get jobs but the situation has changed in the past five years.

"During five years, the state has taken a long leap of development and we all have to join hands to make Gorakhpur beautiful. Gorakhpur was once infamous for mosquitoes and mafia but is now known for development," Adityanath said during a foundation laying ceremony of 422 projects of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation worth Rs 125 crore.

“Gorakhpur has wide roads like Delhi and Mumbai and an AIIMS. A fertilizer plant has started functioning and BRD medical college is giving advanced services. Gorakhpur has a zoo and Ramgarhtal lake. The airport is very near to the city and connectivity has increased” he said.

Adityanath served as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Gorakhpur a number of times before becoming the chief minister in 2017. He was elected as an MLA from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat this year.

