India News | Got Full Info on Cross-voters, Won't Be Rattled: HD Kumaraswamy After JD(S) Setback in Karnataka MLC Polls

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 (ANI): Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said he has "complete information" on those who cross-voted in the state Legislative Council elections and added that the result was "not unexpected".

The Janata Dal (Secular), which has 18 MLAs, secured only 14 votes for its candidate.

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Speaking to the media in Mysuru, the senior JD(S) leader said he had anticipated the outcome and was "not rattled" by it.

"Four people have cross-voted. I know who they are. I also know they have discussed quitting the party. Let those who want to go, go. New youngsters, as they say, 'Gen Z', will join the party," Kumaraswamy said in a press release.

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He stated that the candidates were fielded to "test" their own MLAs.

"I had said earlier about money, power, and muscle power. The candidate was not fielded to win. I had held a meeting with all MLAs at home," Kumaraswamy said, adding, "Except for one MLA from Mysuru district."

He said this while indirectly referring to former PM and party leader GT Deve Gowda.

"I fielded the candidate with the intention of retaining 17 votes. I had said 17 of 18 votes should not break," Kumaraswamy said, adding, "Our own people said we should test our MLAs. That's why we put up a candidate. This election result has probably given another experience. I will not blame anyone."

He highlighted that the results have delivered a message that "excessive trust is not good", stating, "Our own people have sent a message to correct the habit of trusting."

The press releases stated that he called the 2028 Karnataka Elections the "real battle", which needs to be discussed quickly.

"It is the workers who are saving and building the JD(S). There is no big change from this result. I have seen many results across the country. Parties that ruled for long have seen all kinds of situations," Kumaraswamy said, adding, "I already knew this result. So I am not disturbed. Some have decided what to do next, saying there is no development in the constituency."

Further reiterating that the main focus of the party is the next Assembly elections, the JD(S) leader said, "The real litmus test is in 2028. We have to fight against money, power and muscle power. There are true workers to save the party."

The ruling Congress won five out of seven seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections on Thursday, with cross-voting from BJP and JD(S) ranks boosting its tally well beyond its stated strength. The BJP won two seats, while the lone JD(S) candidate lost to the Congress' fifth nominee in a close contest.

When asked about the ongoing Bidadi township project controversy, Kumaraswamy said, "I will release what Siddaramaiah spoke about Bidadi township (earlier). Siddaramaiah spoke pages, DK Shivakumar spoke, Mallikarjun Kharge spoke."

"It is true we decided to build 5 townships. I held 3-4 meetings with everyone and, respecting people's sentiment, I dropped Bidadi township. I gave it up, saying I won't give farmers' and my people's land to real estate," he said.

His remarks come amid intensified protests in the Byramangala-Bidadi region against the proposed acquisition of nearly 500 acres for the township project. Farmers have been agitating for over 470 days, claiming the project threatens their ancestral land and livelihood.

The protest movement has gained political momentum, with multiple leaders from opposition parties backing the farmers' stand. Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka recently said the BJP stands with farmers and warned that the project may face political uncertainty depending on future governments. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)