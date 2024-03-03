Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that the state government and central government aim to stand with the people, not by creating problems, but by resolving them.

Addressing a press conference, Saha said that the tripartite agreement was signed in Delhi on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on the implementation of various constitutional rights for indigenous people.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Contest From Varanasi; Matter of Pride for Uttar Pradesh, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

"Today marks a historic day for Tripura. This agreement holds immense significance at present. Tipra Motha has been actively engaging with the State and Central Governments for a long time to address their issues. Discussions have taken place on numerous occasions, and finally, the historic day has arrived," said Saha.

He emphasised the government's commitment to maintaining peace and harmony in Tripura, expressing the intention to be with the people by solving problems rather than creating them.

Also Read | Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Instructs Police Officers To Use Possibilities of Technology Effectively in Investigations.

The Chief Minister extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Tipra Motha Founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma for their roles in signing the agreement.

He said that February 2, 2024, indeed marked a historic day for Tripura with the signing of a tripartite agreement addressing the overall welfare of the people. The agreement involved the Central Government, the Tripura Government, and Tipra Motha.

During the press conference, Saha highlighted the Central Government's commitment to advancing development by establishing peace in the Northeastern states.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised the development of the Northeastern region, recognising that the country's progress is tied to the development of the region. Today's tripartite agreement is a significant step towards building Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura through collective efforts nationwide," said Saha.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister in restoring peace in the north-eastern states.

Saha emphasised that the historic agreement addresses issues related to history, land rights, political rights, economic development, identity, culture, and language of the people of Tripura.

"The agreement also outlines the formation of a joint working group, based on mutual consent, to respectfully implement solutions to various problems faced by the indigenous people. Additionally, to maintain a conducive environment for agreement implementation, parties involved are urged to refrain from any form of protest or demonstration," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)