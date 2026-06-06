India News

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 6 (ANI): Amid the political row over former Bihar Chief Ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav's security status, Janshakti Janta Dal founder and their son Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday claimed that CM Samrat Choudhary is doing politics over the issue.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said that Rabri Devi told the security personnel to leave after the confusion.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Police Register Murder Case Against Mother and Live-in Partner in Death of Five-Year-Old Girl; Partner Arrested.

"Rumours are being spread that security was sent away, but that's not the case. I have spoken clearly with my mother (Rabri Devi), and she did not send them back on her own. The security personnel deployed were showing them papers saying their command has been cut off, so she told them to leave," he said.

This comes after Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav sent away all the remaining security personnel stationed outside their 10 Circular Road residence in Patna, removing the staff who had come as part of their updated security protocol following a Bihar government order withdrawing their Z-plus security cover.

Also Read | Karnataka Hospital Mortuary Scandal: Attendant Allegedly Photographs Dead Women in Bidar, Accused Arrested.

Tthe Bihar government has asked Rabri Devi to vacate 10 Circular Road, which has now been allotted to Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Ram. The state government's notice said that Rabri Devi had previously been allotted an alternative government accommodation at Hardinge Road in her capacity as Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, but had not yet moved.

Tej Pratap Yadav further criticised Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary for focusing on "politics" related to homes and security instead of more pressing matters like unemployment in the state.

On the flip side, Rajya Sabha MP & National President of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, Upendra Kushwaha defended the goverment's move, noting that security arrangements are based on professional assessments rather than political motivation.

He remarked, "The government assesses the necessity and arranges for security accordingly. As for the RJD members' reaction, that is their prerogative."

Meanwhile, RJD MLA Chandrashekhar Yadav called for a wider discussion about the security of other prominent figures. "Lalu Yadav is a mass leader. As far as security issues are concerned, questions must be asked about the security of Adani, Mohan Bhagwat, and others," he said.

The 10 Circular Road bungalow has now been allotted to the Bihar Minister for Animal and Fisheries Resources, Nand Kishore Ram. Chaudhary emphasised that government housing is meant solely for official use and will be relinquished promptly at the conclusion of a tenure.

Responding to the eviction notice, Rabri Devi had earlier told reporters, "They can call the force to vacate the place, but I will not vacate the place."

The bungalow at 10 Circular Road has long been associated with the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Rabri Devi served as Bihar's Chief Minister from the residence during her tenure in office, and the premises have remained a significant political address for the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The Bihar government has given the Lalu family a 15-day deadline to vacate the official residence, requiring them to leave by mid-June. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)