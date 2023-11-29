India News | Government Lists 18 Bills for Winter Session of Parliament

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The government on Wednesday listed 18 bills, including two to extend provisions of the women's reservation act to Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry and three to replace the criminal laws, during the Winter Session of Parliament beginning next week.

Agency News PTI| Nov 29, 2023 08:14 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Government Lists 18 Bills for Winter Session of Parliament
India | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The government on Wednesday listed 18 bills, including two to extend provisions of the women's reservation act to Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry and three to replace the criminal laws, during the Winter Session of Parliament beginning next week.

According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the government also plans to bring a bill that seeks to increase the strength of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from 107 to 114 in a bid to provide representation to Kashmiri migrants, displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Scheduled Tribes.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Answer Key Likely to be Released Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in, Know How to Download.

Besides the bills, the government has listed the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for the year 2023-24 for presentation, discussion and voting during the session.

The Winter Session of Parliament begins on December 4 and continues till December 22.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Accident: Man Crushed to Death Between Train and Platform While Crossing Track at Qutub Minar Station; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Agency News PTI| Nov 29, 2023 08:14 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Government Lists 18 Bills for Winter Session of Parliament
India | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The government on Wednesday listed 18 bills, including two to extend provisions of the women's reservation act to Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry and three to replace the criminal laws, during the Winter Session of Parliament beginning next week.

According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the government also plans to bring a bill that seeks to increase the strength of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from 107 to 114 in a bid to provide representation to Kashmiri migrants, displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Scheduled Tribes.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Answer Key Likely to be Released Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in, Know How to Download.

Besides the bills, the government has listed the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for the year 2023-24 for presentation, discussion and voting during the session.

The Winter Session of Parliament begins on December 4 and continues till December 22.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Accident: Man Crushed to Death Between Train and Platform While Crossing Track at Qutub Minar Station; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Comments
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Sports
200K+ searches
BAN vs NZ
100K+ searches
Barcelona vs Porto
100K+ searches
Charlie Munger
100K+ searches
Man City vs RB Leipzig
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot