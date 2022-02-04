Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday accused the Centre of misusing probe agencies to threaten people and pressurise opponents and said this should not be allowed.

Her remarks came in the wake of the arrest of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an illegal sand mining case almost a fortnight before assembly polls in the state.

"I've said that agencies are being misused. The government is using them to threaten people, to put pressure on opposition leaders. This should not be allowed," Priyanka told ANI while holding a door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad which will go to the polls in the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh.

She also held a door-to-door campaign in Sahibabad.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the party is contesting all assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 30 years.

"We are fighting with all our might. It's the first time in 30 years that our party is contesting on all seats. We are raising issues that pertain to the public and issues that are actually hurting the public," Priyanka Gandhi told ANI.

Priyanka Gandhi held a door-to-door campaign in Sahibabad and Ghaziabad on Friday in the favour of Congress candidate Sangeeta Tyagi, wife of late Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi, who died in August 2020 following a cardiac arrest.

Uttar Pradesh assembly election will be held in seven phases from February 10 to Match 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

