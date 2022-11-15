New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The government has proposed All India Tourist Vehicles (Permit) Rules, 2022 to strengthen and streamline the tourist permit regime and has suggested including more categories of tourist vehicles, with lesser permit fees for lesser capacity vehicles.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a draft notification on November 11 to supersede the All India Tourist Vehicle (Authorisation or Permit) Rules, 2021.

An official release said the rules notified in 2021 provided a significant boost to the tourism sector in India by streamlining and simplifying the permit regime for tourist vehicles.

"Now, with the proposed All India Tourist Vehicles (Permit) Rules, 2022, the tourist permit regime is proposed to be further streamlined and strengthened," the release said.

The key features of the proposed rules include simplifying the procedure for All India Permit applicants. To reduce the compliance burden, the provision of authorization and All India Tourist Permit is proposed to be made independent of each other.

"More categories of tourist vehicles, with lesser permit fees for lesser capacity vehicles (less than ten) have been proposed. This is expected to provide considerable financial relief to smaller tourist operators having smaller vehicles with lower seating capacity as they will now be required to pay lower fees commensurate with the seating capacity of their vehicles," the release said.

To promote the deployment of electric vehicles in large numbers a streamlined regulatory ecosystem at no cost to the operator(s) has been proposed.

Comments and suggestions are invited from all stakeholders within a period of thirty days, the release said. (ANI)

