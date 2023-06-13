Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the state government will transform government schools into smart schools.

Presiding over a review meeting of Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) here on Tuesday he said that in the first phase, classes 11 and 12 will be transformed into smart classes.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rain in Few Places in the State Over Next Five Days.

The classes will be equipped with smart classroom equipment, and smart furniture while the interior of the classroom will also be improved to provide a better learning atmosphere for students, Sukhu said in a statement issued here.

The chief minister directed the Education Department to identify schools with good students' strength, internet connectivity and buildings, to implement this facility efficiently.

Also Read | Telangana CM KCR Says State Top Across Country in Various Development Parameters Including Paddy Production on China socially.

He said that in the subsequent phases, this facility would be extended to classes 8 to 10 and then from 1 to 7.

Library rooms will be established in every Senior Secondary School and 40,000 modern desks will be provided to government schools this year, Sukhu added.

The chief minister said that over 17,000 primary school teachers will be given tablets to adopt best educational practices for facilitating better education for students.

Sukhu said that the state government is paying special attention to improving the education standards in government schools, particularly in the remote areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)