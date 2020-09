New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday said that the government is taking multiple initiatives and actions for implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"The NEP 2020 has been finalised after a detailed consultation process with all stakeholders including State/UT Governments. As per National Education Policy 2020, implementation of the Policy requires multiple initiatives and actions, which will have to be taken by multiple bodies in a synchronized and systematic manner," Pokhriyal said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Also Read | China's United Front Work Department Spearheads Xi Jinping's Expansionist Dreams.

"Accordingly, this Ministry has communicated to all States/UT Governments for implementation of NEP 2020 in letter and spirit. Ministry of Education is also organising 'ShikshakParv' from September 8 to September 25, 2020, to deliberate on various themes and implementation of NEP 2020 aimed at eliciting suggestions," he said.

Pokhriyal said that the Ministry has also organised a Conference of Governors, Lt. Governors, and Education Ministers on "Role of National Education Policy in Transforming Higher Education".

Also Read | China Trains Nepal Policymakers on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System Amid Border Tensions With India.

"Governors and Lt. Governors of State and Union Territories, Education Minister of State and Union Territories, Vice Chancellors of State Universities and other dignitaries participated in the Conference. There has been wide publicity with a positive and overwhelming response from stakeholders on NEP 2020," he said.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)