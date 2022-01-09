Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged additional chief secretary and an official next to director general of police meet him with details of an incident where the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was stopped from attending a program in Jhargram on Monday as the chief secretary and DGP are in isolation on account of Covid infection.

Dhankhar's move was prompted by a complaint by Adhikari to Raj Bhavan that he was stopped from attending a program in Jhargram on January 7.

The governor tweeted "Re: LOP SuvenduWB ill treatment, as CS MamataOfficial & DGP @WBPolice have indicated that they are "in isolation" the WB Guv has directed to ensure ACS Home & DG to ensure next senior most official, fully updated, be: present in scheduled meeting. "

He also asked the Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and DGP Manoj Malaviya to "indicate the next date in when they can join him for a meeting.

Earlier Saturday Dhankhar had claimed Adhikari was "ill treated by the administration".

“In spite of Jan 5 Hon'ble HC order the LOP was so ill treated by the administration MamataOfficial and police @WBPolice compromising his fundamental rights. Such blatant disregard of Hon'ble High Court directiv,e calls for exemplary consequences if democracy is to survive (sic), ” he wrote on the microblogging platform twitter.

Adhikari, in his letter to Dhankhar, said he was prevented from visiting Netai, where he sought to pay respect to those killed on January 7, 2011 in an incident of firing by alleged CPI(M) activists.

TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh said it seemed from being the spokesman of Amit Shah, Dhankhar has been reduced to being the spokesman of Suvendu Adhikari and is now flagging every allegation raised by the leader of opposition in his tweet.

