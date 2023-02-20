Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Opposition MLAs on Monday raised slogans of "Rajyapal Go Back" (Governor go back) and held up placards in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, as they protested amid Anandiben Patel's address on the opening day of the Budget Session on Monday.

Earlier, on Monday, members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) staged a demonstration outside the House against the policieis of the BJP government. The protesting MLAs were seen being taken away in police vans.

During the protest, the SP members held up posters and chanted slogans against the Yogi Adityanath government.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said the state Budget, which is likely to be presented on Wednesday, February 22, will be in line with people's expectations.

Speaking to ANI, the deputy CM said, "We will table a Budget which will look to meet the expectations of the people. The development of Uttar Pradesh will feature prominently in the discourse during the ongoing Budget session. The government is constantly striving for the overall development of the state."

State Finance minister Suresh Khanna will table the Budget.

The inaugural session of the house commenced with a joint address of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council by Governor Anandiben Patel.

The Budget this year would be second one to be presented in CM Adityanath's current term and his seventh overall.

Earlier, in January, the CM assured the people that the upcoming state Budget will reflect the aspirations and expectations of the state's 25 crore people and the resolutions in the Lokalyan Sankalp Patra,the BJP's manifesto for the last Assembky polls, will be fulfilled.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with MPs and MLAs, after a thorough review of the development projects being implemented in all the 18 divisions of the state, held meetings with Ministers and Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary level officers," stated a press note issued by UP government earlier. (ANI)

