India News | Governor Lakshman Prasad Attends 25th Convocation of Assam Agricultural University

Jorhat (Assam), [India] April 9 (ANI): Assam Governor and Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday graced the 25th Convocation Ceremony of the university, held at Dr Madhab Chandra Das Memorial Auditorium on the AAU campus in Jorhat.

In his address, Governor Acharya underscored the deep-rooted connection between India's heritage and agriculture, reflecting on the ancient wisdom that defines the country's agricultural practices. Citing a verse in Sanskrit, the Governor said that among all substances, food is supreme; hence, it is regarded as the origin of all medicines.

Also Read | IMD Heatwave Alert: Mercury Goes Past 43 Degrees Celsius at 26 Places, Another Heatwave Spell Expected Next Week.

He, therefore, reiterated the crucial role being played by Assam Agricultural University in helping to produce superior quality agriculture outputs through its extensive network of research and development.

He also emphasised the importance of traditional knowledge, particularly Ayurveda, in the context of food and agriculture.

Also Read | 'Not Our Religion': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP for Sprinkling Gangajal in Ram Mandir After Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully's Temple Visit.

Highlighting the diversity of India's agricultural landscape, Acharya pointed out that the country's approach to farming differs significantly based on its regions and seasons. India's 15 agro-climatic zones reflect this diversity, which is a vital part of India's agricultural identity and strength.

The Governor also acknowledged the significant strides made by the country in the past decade to modernise agriculture through technology. He highlighted the initiatives such as the Soil Health Card, e-NAM (National Agriculture Market), and Kisan Credit Cards, which are designed to help farmers make informed decisions and prosper in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Touching upon the theme of self-reliance, Acharya reiterated that the agriculture sector is crucial to the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

He commended both the Central and State Governments for their commitment to agricultural development and the prosperity of farmers.

The Governor specifically mentioned the "Mukhya Mantri Krishi Sa-Sajuli Yojana" as a significant step towards enhancing agricultural productivity through the use of modern equipment.

Expressing his satisfaction with the resilience of Assam's farmers, Acharya lauded their success in overcoming challenges and their remarkable achievements, such as the recognition of Assam's products like tea, Majuli rice, Tezpur litchi, and Joha rice on national and international platforms.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in launching several farmer-centric initiatives, including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance Scheme), which continue to uplift the agriculture sector across India.

Governor Acharya also hailed Assam Agricultural University for its outstanding contributions to agricultural research, innovation, and education. He lauded the university's role in shaping the future of agriculture, not only in Assam but the entire Northeast. AAU's prestige is further emboldened by its rankings in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024--14th among institutions in agriculture and allied fields and 8th among state agricultural universities.

Acharya also called upon the graduating students, asking them to focus on sustainable agricultural solutions in the face of climate change, which poses a growing threat to global agriculture. He called on them to develop innovations that enhance resilience against changing weather patterns, such as climate-resilient farming and improved water management technologies.

The Governor encouraged the graduates to use their knowledge and skills to serve farmers, society, and the nation, embodying the spirit of youth power that will help propel India toward a prosperous and self-reliant future in agriculture.

The governor urged the university officials to aim for greater heights and work towards becoming one of the nation's top agricultural universities. He assured all his full support in helping the university in its transformation.

It may be mentioned that Padma Shri Jadav Payeng and Dr. Purnima Devi Barman were conferred honorary doctoral degrees, and 548 students received their degrees today.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Chairman of Assam Agricultural Commission, Dr. Hari Shankar Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, Dr. Bidyut Chandra Deka, members of the Executive and Academic Councils of the University, Heads of Departments, Professors, and Officials of the University were present among a host of other dignitaries present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)