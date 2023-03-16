New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that it was a matter of immense pride for the country that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been awarded the 'Governor of the Year' award for 2023 by international publication Central Banking.

The award, announced on Wednesday, recognised Das for captaining the financial markets through the turbulent periods of the COVID-19 pandemic and the crippling impact of the Ukraine war.

Also Read | Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel Pretends To Be Top PMO Official, Gets Security Cover and Stays in 5-Star Hotel in Srinagar; Arrested.

Modi tweeted, "It is a matter of immense pride for our country that the RBI Governor, Shri Shaktikanta Das Ji has been conferred with the 'Governor of the year' Award in the Central Banking Awards 2023. Congratulations to him."

Awarding 66-year-old Das, who is into his second term at the Mint Road, the publication said the governor helped manoeuvre the ship as it faced multiple obstacles since his appointment in December 2019, the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war being the two major tests.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Performs Stunt With Minor Boy Sitting on Car’s Bonnet To Record Videos for Social Media; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)