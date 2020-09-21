Gopeshwar, Sep 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya offered prayers at the Badrinath temple on Monday.

Accompanied by her family, Maurya arrived at the Himalayan temple around 9.30 am and performed puja of the presiding deity Vishnu.

Also Read | Farm Bills Passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha: Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Hails Centre's Agriculture Bills.

Devasthanam Board official Harish Gaud said the governor prayed to the lord to rid the world of the coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)