Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): Govind Singh Dotasra, the newly appointed Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief on Tuesday thanked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi for appointing him to the post.

He also said that he will keep the party workers' sentiments in mind and will strive to bring the benefits of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state to the last man in the society.

"I thank the party for bestowing this honour on me, I will continually make efforts to strengthen the Congress in the state. I thank AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, our leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for making me Rajasthan PCC chief. I will work keeping the sentiments of Congress workers, who helped form the Congress government in Rajasthan, in mind and begin forming a strategy from now to bring the party to power again in 2023," Dotasra said in a video released on his Twitter handle.

Dotasra's appointment has come after Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief, as announced by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala earlier today.

"Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh, and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and Ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has also been removed as the Rajasthan PCC Chief," said Surjewala.

"Sachin Pilot, few Congress Ministers and MLAs got involved in the conspiracy to topple the Congress government by getting entangled within the trap of BJP," he added.

The decision was taken after a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan earlier today.

The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi. (ANI)

