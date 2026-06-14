India News | Govindpuri Fire Tragedy in Delhi: Three Accused Remanded to Two-day Police Custody

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): In a significant development regarding the recent Tughlakabad Extension fire tragedy, three key accused--Niranjan, Rajkumar, and a woman named Sarita--were produced before the Saket Court on Sunday.

Following the court appearance, all three individuals were remanded to two days of police custody.

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The development comes after the investigation into the massive fire that broke out in a residential building in Gali Number 1, Tughlakabad Extension, which comes under Govindpuri Police Station, took a fresh turn on Saturday after a CCTV clip surfaced on social media.

Delhi Police took cognisance of the viral clip and examined its contents in detail as part of the ongoing probe.

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Officials said the footage was being verified to establish its authenticity, timeline, and the sequence of events captured before and after the fire incident.

Officials further said that efforts were underway to trace and detain the woman seen in the viral video for questioning. Her role, if any, in relation to the incident is being verified.

Further inquiry is in progress.

The incident of a massive fire that broke out in a residential building in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension happened during the early hours of Friday, killing three people, and several others sustained injuries.

Regarding the incident, the Delhi Police informed, "PCR Call was received on the night of 11th and 12th June, at PS Govindpuri at 2.24 am with regards to an incident of fire in a five-story residential building in Tughlakabad Extension, Govindpuri, Delhi. In a coordinated rescue operation, a total of 8 residents trapped by heavy smoke were evacuated and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre. Three casualties have been confirmed, including a 22-year-old male and two females, while two others remain critical."

Furthermore, ADO Yashwant Meena reported that, "Fire was in three scooties, two bikes and one bicycle at the ground floor parking area of the house and fire and smoke travelled to all ground + 05 floors. Ground, 1st and 2nd floors are completely burned, and the rest of the floors are partially burned. DFS also climbed to the terrace and, after cutting the terrace gate lock, entered the building, and two girls were rescued and rushed to the hospital by CATS and PCR. A total of eight persons were rescued." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)