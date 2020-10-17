Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said it is the aim of his government to reduce the maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.

He said every effort should be made to improve the nutritional level of pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls and children as per the global health standards.

Also Read | Global Hunger Index 2020: India Ranks 94th in List of 107 Countries; Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal Fare Better.

Gehlot in a meeting reviewed the schemes and programs running through the Integrated Child Development Services and the Women and Child Development Department.

He directed for effective implementation of the schemes.

Also Read | Barh Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The chief minister said the benefits of programs related to women and child development should be ensured through anganwadi centers in the villages.

"Our effort is that no child of the state remains malnourished. They get nutritious food and mothers and babies should be vaccinated on time," Gehlot said.

In the meeting, Secretary of Department of Women and Child Development Dr KK Pathak said 40 lakh children and women are being benefited from various schemes through 61,000 anganwadi centers in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)