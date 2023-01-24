New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Fertiliser marketing entities (FME), authorised by the government, have been allowed to file bill of entries at Indian ports for import of urea for agriculture purpose on government account, according to a notification of the commerce ministry issued on Tuesday.

This new provision was added in the import policy condition of urea.

A bill of entry is a legal document filed by importers or customs clearance agents on or before the arrival of imported goods.

"FMEs, authorised by the department of fertilisers, have been allowed to file bill of entries at Indian ports for import of urea (for agriculture purpose) on government account," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in notification.

