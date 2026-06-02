India News | Govt Amends Immigration Rules: 180-day Registration Window Relaxed, Online Appeals Introduced

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): In a significant move aimed at easing compliance while tightening procedural clarity, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified the Immigration and Foreigners (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing key changes to registration timelines, emergency provisions, and a streamlined digital appeals mechanism.

Issued through an official Gazette notification late on Monday, the amendments have been made under Section 30 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and come into force with immediate effect.

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One of the most notable changes relates to the registration requirements for foreigners staying in India. Under the revised rules, individuals can now complete their registration "any time before the expiry of 180 days" from their arrival in the country. This replaces the earlier provision, which required registration within 14 days after the expiry of the 180 days.

However, the government has simultaneously tightened norms for delayed registration. The amendment clearly states that registration beyond the prescribed period will now be permitted only under "emergent circumstances," signalling a stricter approach towards non-compliance while still allowing flexibility in genuine cases.

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The rules also introduce important clarifications regarding children and citizenship status. As per the notification, the registration requirement will not apply in cases where either parent is an Indian citizen and wishes to retain the child's Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955. This provision is expected to remove ambiguity for families with mixed nationality backgrounds.

Further, in cases where a child acquires foreign citizenship while residing in India, the amended rules mandate that either parent must inform the Registration Officer within 30 days of such acquisition. Officials say this move is aimed at ensuring better tracking and documentation of citizenship transitions involving minors.

Another procedural change has been made in relation to reporting timelines under certain provisions, which have now been rationalised to ensure adherence within a strict 24-hour window. While the amendment appears technical, it is expected to improve real-time compliance and monitoring.

A major highlight of the reform package is the introduction of a fully digitised appeals process. Individuals aggrieved by directions issued by civil authorities can now file appeals before the Commissioner, Bureau of Immigration, within 30 days through a designated online portal. This marks a shift towards a more transparent and accessible grievance redressal system.

The rules also set a clear timeline for the disposal of such appeals. The Commissioner is required to pass a reasoned order and endeavour to complete proceedings within 60 days from the date of receipt of the appeal, after providing the concerned party an opportunity to be heard.

The time-bound framework is expected to reduce delays and enhance administrative efficiency.

Officials indicated that the amendments are part of a broader effort to modernise India's immigration framework, balancing facilitation with enforcement.

By easing certain procedural requirements while introducing stricter conditions for delays and a digital-first approach to appeals, the government aims to create a more predictable and efficient system.

The latest changes are likely to benefit foreign nationals, institutions, and authorities alike by reducing ambiguity, improving compliance, and strengthening oversight in immigration-related processes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)