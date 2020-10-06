New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The government on Monday appointed three eminent economists Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shankanka Bhide as members of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI, sources said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister approved the names, the sources said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections: Voting Via Ballot Papers Due to COVID-19.

As per the RBI Act, the three new members would have four-year terms, the sources added.

The new members replace Chetan Ghate, professor at the Indian Statistical Institute; Pami Dua, director at the Delhi School of Economics (DSE); and Ravindra Dholakia, professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Karnataka Bans Strike by Officials, Doctors as COVID-19 Cases Surge.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)