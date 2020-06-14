India News | Govt Appoints Bureaucrat Nodal Officer for LNJP Hospital

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The Delhi government on Saturday appointed a bureaucrat in the north corporation the "nodal officer" for LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility in the national capital, officials said.

The move comes amid LNJP Hospital facing heat from several quarters over a video aired on a private channel showing alleged mismanagement at the facility.

Arava Gopi Krishna, a deputy commissioner in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, has been told to take up his new assignment immediately without waiting for any relieving order from the present place of posting, the order said.

Krishna is a 2012-batch bureaucrat of the AGMUT cadre.

Sources at LNJP Hospital said the nodal officer has already issued an order to streamline patient care.

