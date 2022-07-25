Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the campaign launched by his government against illegal mining has nothing to do with the movement of saints in Deeg and Kaman areas of Bharatpur.

He said that the mines in Adibadri and Kankachal Parvat were legal mines and there was no illegal mining in these areas.

Gehlot also accused the BJP of doing politics over the self-immolation of saint Vijay Das in Bharatpur who died three days ago.

In a statement on Monday, Gehlot said, "A campaign has been launched by our government against mining mafia who are working parallel to legal mining."

He said that in Deeg and Kaman areas of Bharatpur in the state, where the saints started agitation against mining, there was legal mining and not illegal mining.

“Mining leases there were issued with the permission of the Central and state governments, on the basis of which mining was being done legally. There has been a movement by saints in Adibadri and Kanakachal parvat due to religious sentiments.

“In the past, be it the Congress government or the BJP government, keeping in mind the sentiments of the saints, these legal mines have been shifted or closed,” he said.

According to Gehlot, the campaign launched by the state government against illegal mining has nothing to do with this movement.

“It is very sad that BJP is playing politics over the tragic death of a saint,” he said.

Vijay Das, who set himself on fire in Deeg, Bharatpur, died on Friday night in a hospital in New Delhi. BJP national president J P Nadda has formed a committee to probe the matter, which visited the area on Sunday.

