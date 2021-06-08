New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): As part of the revised COVID-19 vaccine policy, the Centre on Tuesday issued an order capping the prices for administration of three approved coronavirus vaccines in private hospitals across the country.

The maximum price that can be charged per dose by private vaccine centres is Rs 780 for Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V, an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The revised guidelines for the implementation of the National Vaccination Programme, issued on June 8, provided that - the price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance.

"The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as a service charge. State governments may monitor the price being charged," the memorandum added.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement for a centralised COVID-19 vaccine drive for all Indian citizens above 18 years of age.

He announced that the Centre will provide free vaccines to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age.

He said the Centre will buy 75 per cent of the total production of the vaccine producers and provide to the states free of cost and 25 per cent vaccination that was with states will now be undertaken by the Government of India.

The Prime Minister said that the system of 25 per cent vaccines being procured directly by the private hospitals will continue. State governments will monitor that only Rs 150 service charge is levied by the private hospitals over the decided price of the vaccines.

Earlier, the vaccination for the beneficiaries aged between 18-44 years was taken care of by the state governments. (ANI)

