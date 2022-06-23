New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The Centre has cleared the cadre review proposal for the medical cadre of the CAPFs by creating 58 new posts in senior ranks and abolishing an equal number of posts from the middle ranks, officials said on Thursday.

Eight new posts of inspector general (medical) and 50 posts of deputy inspector general (DIG) have been created for this wing that takes care of the about 10 lakh personnel who are enrolled with the CRPF, the BSF, the ITBP, the CISF, the SSB, apart from the Assam Rifles and the NSG.

The wing is headed by an additional director general-rank officer.

The creation of the new posts will not bring any financial implication for the government as 58 posts of chief medical officer (CMO) have been abolished or surrendered, a senior Union home ministry officer told PTI.

The total strength will remain 1,975 posts, the officer said.

The CAPFs, deployed for rendering a variety of internal security duties including border guarding and undertaking anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations, have a chain of primary, secondary and tertiary medical care hospitals and centres spread across their bases.

