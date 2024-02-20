Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced that permission will be granted for the construction of administrative buildings in all 49 newly created taluks of the state within the next two to three years.

During the question session of the legislative assembly on Monday, Bailahongala MLA Kaujalagi Mahantesh Sivanand inquired about the repair of taluk administrative buildings.

Also Read | Stonehenge: Campaigners Lose Court Challenge to Tunnel Plans.

Responding to the MLAs' queries, Minister Krishna Byregowda stated, "In 2018, 63 new taluks were announced. However, the previous government granted permission for the construction of administrative buildings only in 14 taluks," he said.

"The remaining 49 taluks were not granted permission for new building construction. Within the next two to three years, all these taluks will be granted permission for the construction of new administrative buildings," he assured.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam Police Send Summons to Rahul Gandhi, Other Congress Leaders for ‘Damaging Public Property’.

He further added, "In addition to the new taluks, an additional 80 to 100 taluk administrative offices require repairs, and there is a demand for the construction of new administrative offices. Minister Krishna Byregowda informed the House that permission will be prioritised for the construction of administrative buildings, taking into consideration the availability of grants." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)