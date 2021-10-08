Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 8 (ANI): Ahead of school reopening on November 1, Kerala Minister for Education and Labour V Sivankutty on Thursday said that the government would ensure that children who need lunch would be provided with a mid-day meal when schools reopen.

"The government is committed to ensuring no student goes hungry. The mid-day meal will be given in schools when it reopens," Sivankutty said in Kerala Assembly on Thursday.

Only two students would be allowed to sit on a bench, he added.

"All schools should follow the COVID-19 guidelines being issued by Education Department. Provision of soaps and hand sanitiser should be provided by school authorities. All schools should have a thermal scanner to check temperature," he said

The minister further said that Saturday would also be a working day for schools as the government is planning a shift system.

"Various meetings with patents - teachers association, various unions, heads of local bodies were convened. It is to ensure that the children arrive at school in compliance with Covid standards. The plan is to create a bio-bubble system," said Sivankutty.

He said steps are being taken to clean and disinfect all Schools.

"All political parties had joined to clean school premises as it is after long gap children are joining schools," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George and Minister for Public Education V Sivankutty on Tuesday handed over the guidelines to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the reopening of school from November 1 in Kerala amid COVID-19. (ANI)

