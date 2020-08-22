Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government is committed to fulfill every person's dream of having a house of their own.

He asked the Rajasthan Housing Board to work with full dedication in this direction while focusing on quality and timeline.

Gehlot laid the foundation stone for seven projects and launched 18 housing schemes through a video conference.

The chief minister said providing quality housing to the economically weaker and minority sections of society is also a part of good governance and the housing board has a big role to play in this.

"The Rajasthan Housing Board was seen a white elephant during the tenure of the previous government and it had decided to close the board. But with the will of the present state government and dedication of the officers and staff of the Housing Board, it has got a new life," he said.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said due to the people-centric approach of the chief minister, projects like City Park in Jaipur are taking a concrete shape.

He said the Housing Board, which was on the verge of closure, is running at a fast pace today due to the efforts of the Congress government in the state.

While giving a presentation, Commissioner of the Rajasthan Housing Board Pawan Arora said in the last 10 months, the board has earned a revenue of about Rs 1,400 crore by selling various residential and commercial properties.

