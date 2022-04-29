Kota, Apr 29 (PTI) Soon after a POCSO court awarded death sentence to two men for gang-raping and murdering a tribal girl, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government was committed to the safety and security of women.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said his government appointed a special public prosecutor and that the police filed the chargesheet within three working days under a special scheme.

Also Read | Delhi | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Arrives at Delhi Airport. – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The girl was gang-raped and murdered at a jungle in Bundi district on December 23. Within 12 hours after her naked body bearing tell-tale marks of rape and brutalisation was found, the police had claimed to have cracked what they said was a blind gang-rape-cum-murder case and arrested two men.

"It is the first case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in the state wherein two culprits were simultaneously convicted to hanging (to death)," one of his tweets read.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Release of 62-years-old Pakistan National Lodged in Detention Centre.

Gehlot said, "The court has awarded death penalty to two convicts in the gang-rape and murder of a minor girl in Bundi. The state government appointed special prosecutor in this case and the police filed charge sheet of the case under the Case Officer Scheme within 3 working days."

Under this scheme, police are required to follow up prosecution of select cases till the conclusion of trials.

In his next tweet, Gehlot said his government had launched several initiatives in the state to ensure women's safety and security: Compulsory registration of FIR on every crime, setting up of a separate cell led by the additional superintendent of the district to investigate crimes against women, increase in the number of forensic laboratories and appointment of legal officers are among these measures, he pointed out.

"Because of these initiatives, justice to every survivor has been ensured in the state today. Following our government assuming the office, eight accused under POCSO Act have been convicted to (death by) hanging. More than 620 people have been convicted and these include 137 that have been sentenced to life imprisonment," he elaborated in his subsequent tweet.

Earlier in the day, the court awarded death sentences to Sultan (27) and Chhotulal (62), with instructions to carry out the sentence within the next 11 working days. The third accused, a minor, was sent to the juvenile home.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)