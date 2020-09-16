New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has issued a notification, constituting the Development Council for Footwear and Leather Industry (DCFLI), according to a release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

RK Gupta will chair DCFLI for two years. 24 other members have also been nominated.

"The Development Council for Footwear and Leather Industry has been established for the formulation and implementation of promotional and developmental measures for the growth of labour-intensive footwear and leather sectors in India," the Ministry said.

To boost domestic production and encourage exports, the Developmental Council is envisaged to play a very proactive role in preparing a futuristic vision for the development, designing, and manufacturing of high-quality world-class footwear and leather products in India. (ANI)

