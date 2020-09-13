New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) A day before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, the TMC stepped up its attack on the government alleging that it continues to "mock" parliament by creating an "ordinance raj".

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, has been consistently targeting the government over its decision to suspend the Question Hour during the monsoon session starting Monday. The party has alleged that it is a way to ensure that no questions are raised by the Opposition on the COVID-19 pandemic, the GST dues to the states and the economy.

"This government continues to mock Parliament. They have cancelled Question Hour, slashed Zero Hour by half, want to rush bills without any scrutiny and create an ordinance raj like never seen before in the last 70 years. The world and our glorious nation must know, this is very dangerous for democracy," TMC's Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien said in a statement.

Earlier, O'Brien had said five of the 11 ordinances the government proposes to bring during the monsoon session are broadly related to COVID-19 but the others are not and accused the government of bypassing Parliament.

