New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Thursday dubbed the Modi government as "pseudo nationalist", accusing it of doing politics on the sacrifice and valour of soldiers but not filling up over 1.22 lakh vacancies in the armed forces.

Citing the government's response to a question in in Parliament, he said there are as many as 1,22,555 vacancies in the armed forces but the government is doing nothing in filling up these vacancies or for the welfare of soldiers.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech To Donate 2 Lakh Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin to Vietnam.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said the sacrifice of armed forces and soldiers are being used only to get votes, but there is betrayal when it comes to filling up vacant posts or providing facilities to soldiers. "This is the pseudo nationalism of the Modi government," he said.

He shared the written reply by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt to a question in Rajya Sabha on December 13.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Drowns Wife In Kapila River, Attempts To Kill Children In Mysore District; Arrested.

According to the minister's response, posts of 7,476 officers and 97,177 JCOs/ORs/Airmen/Sailors are lying vacant in the Indian Army, of 621 officers and 4,850 airmen in the Indian Air Force and of 1,265 officers and 11,166 sailors in the Indian Navy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)