New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A 47-year-old government employee was injured after falling on the road from an auto-rickshaw when some unidentified assailants tried to snatch her bag in southeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Sunlight Colony area around 5 pm on Tuesday, following which the woman was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Stage Set Up For Tej Pratap Yadav’s Father-in-Law Chandrika Rai Collapses After Overcrowding (Watch Video).

The woman managed to save her bag but received injury on her head, the police said, adding that she is stable. The woman works in east Delhi.

A case has been registered at the Sunlight Colony police station and an investigation is underway to nab the accused, the police added.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Result Declared: Check Final Answer Key and NTA Rank List Online at ntaneet.nic.in, Here's the Direct Result Link.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)